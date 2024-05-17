Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Tanger

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Tanger (NYSE:SKT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tanger, revealing an average target of $29.86, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.41% from the previous average price target of $26.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Tanger by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $20.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Announces Buy $32.00 - Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $28.00 $29.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Neutral $31.00 $24.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $28.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tanger. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tanger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tanger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Tanger's Background

Tanger Inc is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in U.S. states and Canada.

Financial Milestones: Tanger's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tanger faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.22% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tanger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tanger's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tanger's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

