Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Cantaloupe

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.29, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 1.34% from the previous average price target of $10.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Cantaloupe's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cantaloupe. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cantaloupe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cantaloupe's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cantaloupe's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Cashless devices, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and others. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade. The company derives revenue from the sale or lease of equipment and services to the small ticket, unattended POS market, and the majority of its revenue is derived from subscription and transaction fees.

Cantaloupe's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cantaloupe's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.22% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cantaloupe's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cantaloupe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Cantaloupe adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

