Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Alkermes

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.29, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has increased by 1.08% from the previous average price target of $39.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alkermes is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $31.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alkermes. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alkermes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Alkermes's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alkermes analyst ratings.

Discovering Alkermes: A Closer Look

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Alkermes's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Alkermes's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alkermes's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkermes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALKS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Neutral Overweight Dec 2021 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALKS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.