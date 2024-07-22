Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Align Tech

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $341.43, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.51%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Align Tech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $325.00 $370.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $330.00 $330.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $330.00 $375.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $370.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $360.00 $344.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $375.00 $355.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $370.00 $333.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Align Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Align Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Align Tech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Align Tech

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Key Indicators: Align Tech's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Align Tech's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Align Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Align Tech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Align Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

