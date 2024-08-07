Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Shoals Technologies Gr

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Shoals Technologies Gr, revealing an average target of $11.83, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 24.51% lower than the prior average price target of $15.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Shoals Technologies Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $11.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $5.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shoals Technologies Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Shoals Technologies Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shoals Technologies Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shoals Technologies Gr

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Breaking Down Shoals Technologies Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Shoals Technologies Gr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.59% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHLS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Guggenheim Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SHLS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.