Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Recursion Pharmaceuticals

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Recursion Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A decline of 15.62% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $11.00 $16.00 Dennis Ding Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $8.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $9.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $16.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Recursion Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -677.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

