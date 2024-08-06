Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Palomar Hldgs

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Palomar Hldgs, presenting an average target of $95.67, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.13% increase from the previous average price target of $91.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palomar Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $99.00 $90.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $91.00 $88.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $99.00 $90.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $97.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $93.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $89.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Palomar Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palomar Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Palomar Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Palomar Hldgs's Background

Palomar Holdings Inc is a United States-based company focused on the provision of specialty property insurance earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. The company's core focus is on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers specialty property insurance products in the target markets to both individuals and businesses through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. Its products include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and others.

Financial Milestones: Palomar Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palomar Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Palomar Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palomar Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Palomar Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

