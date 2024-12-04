Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Pacira BioSciences

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.17, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 2.31% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Pacira BioSciences among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $15.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $15.00 $14.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pacira BioSciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Pacira BioSciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pacira BioSciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Key Indicators: Pacira BioSciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pacira BioSciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.83% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -85.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

