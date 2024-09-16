Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Northern Oil & Gas

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.17, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average has decreased by 3.08% from the previous average price target of $48.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $42.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $40.00 $45.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $57.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $49.00 $48.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Northern Oil & Gas's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. Company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Northern Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.72% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Northern Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

