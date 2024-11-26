Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Motorola Solns

Analysts' ratings for Motorola Solns (NYSE:MSI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Motorola Solns and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $517.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $530.00 and a low estimate of $500.00. Observing a 15.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $447.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Motorola Solns by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $530.00 $440.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $529.00 $467.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $515.00 $425.00 Tomer Zilberman B of A Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $440.00 George Notter Jefferies Raises Buy $510.00 $460.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $500.00 $450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Motorola Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Motorola Solns's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Motorola Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Motorola Solns analyst ratings.

Get to Know Motorola Solns Better

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Key Indicators: Motorola Solns's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solns's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Motorola Solns's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solns's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 52.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solns's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Motorola Solns's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.