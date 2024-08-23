Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Marathon Digital Holdings

Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.17, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A 1.9% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.58.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Marathon Digital Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $12.00 $14.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $14.00 $16.50 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Marathon Digital Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Digital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marathon Digital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Marathon Digital Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Marathon Digital Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Marathon Digital Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 77.52% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Digital Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -137.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Marathon Digital Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

