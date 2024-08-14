Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Jackson Finl

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.0, along with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Marking an increase of 4.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $73.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Jackson Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $82.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $73.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $73.00 $70.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $82.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $62.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $73.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jackson Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jackson Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Jackson Finl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jackson Finl analyst ratings.

About Jackson Finl

Jackson Financial Inc helps Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Its retail products offerings comprise annuities, designed to help retail investors save for and live in retirement. Its diverse suite of annuities includes a variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities. It manages the business through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks and Corporate and Other segments.

Understanding the Numbers: Jackson Finl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Jackson Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 178.42% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jackson Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jackson Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jackson Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Jackson Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JXN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JXN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.