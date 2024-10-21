Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Hims & Hers Health

Analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hims & Hers Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.75% increase from the previous average price target of $20.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $24.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $23.00 $16.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hims & Hers Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hims & Hers Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

