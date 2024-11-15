Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Cracker Barrel Old

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cracker Barrel Old and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 0.75%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Cracker Barrel Old by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Underperform $45.00 $42.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $48.00 $44.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Underperform $42.00 $40.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $44.00 $42.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $45.00 $50.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cracker Barrel Old's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cracker Barrel Old's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cracker Barrel Old analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Cracker Barrel Old Better

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cracker Barrel Old

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cracker Barrel Old's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cracker Barrel Old's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CBRL

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Hold Nov 2021 MKM Partners Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CBRL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.