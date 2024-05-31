Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For CareDx

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 26.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of CareDx by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Chamberlain Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $22.00 $15.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $18.00 $15.00 Connor Chamberlain Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $15.00 - Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $15.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CareDx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CareDx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CareDx's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CareDx: A Closer Look

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along with the pre-and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. The Company's commercially available testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States. The company generates major revenue from the Testing services.

Understanding the Numbers: CareDx's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CareDx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CareDx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -23.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareDx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareDx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CareDx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

