Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Axis Capital Holdings

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $98.33, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $91.17, the current average has increased by 7.85%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Axis Capital Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $127.00 $118.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $94.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $98.00 $92.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $81.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $78.00 $74.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Axis Capital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Axis Capital Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axis Capital Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Axis Capital Holdings's Background

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.

Understanding the Numbers: Axis Capital Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Axis Capital Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axis Capital Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axis Capital Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axis Capital Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Axis Capital Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AXS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.