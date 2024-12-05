Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 3.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Y-mAbs Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kemp Dolliver Brookline Capital Announces Buy $17.00 - Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $23.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Li Watsek Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -37.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

