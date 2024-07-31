Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Xencor

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.2, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.7%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Xencor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Sean McCutcheon Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $40.00 $58.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $34.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $31.00 $32.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Xencor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Xencor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Xencor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Xencor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Xencor

Xencor Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases such with unmet medical needs. The company uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates such as XmAb5871 and XmAb7195. It also has a few pre-clinical stage candidates in its portfolio such as XmAb14045, XmAb662 among others. It earns its revenue from research and development collaborations and licenses of its internally developed drug candidates.

Xencor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Xencor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -32.47% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Xencor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -531.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xencor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, Xencor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

