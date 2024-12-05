Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Samsara

Ratings for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $53.4, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 24.19% from the previous average price target of $43.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Samsara among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $63.00 $46.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $40.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $40.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $46.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Samsara. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Samsara's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Samsara's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Samsara's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Samsara's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

