Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Rithm Capital

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rithm Capital, revealing an average target of $12.9, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.90, the current average has increased by 8.4%.

The perception of Rithm Capital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $12.50 $11.00 Kevin Barker Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.50 $10.50 Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $13.00 $13.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $12.50 $12.00

Delving into Rithm Capital's Background

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Rithm Capital's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans.

Rithm Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Rithm Capital's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 103.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rithm Capital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rithm Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rithm Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rithm Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

