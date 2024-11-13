Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For PROG Holdings

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.2, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 20.87% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of PROG Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $60.00 - Bobby Griffin Raymond James Announces Outperform $48.00 - Kyle Joseph Jefferies Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $55.00 $46.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $55.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PROG Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROG Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PROG Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PROG Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering PROG Holdings: A Closer Look

PROG Holdings Inc is a financial technology holding company that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company has two reportable segments: (i) Progressive Leasing, an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider; and (ii) Vive Financial (Vive), an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned through the progressive leasing segment.

Financial Insights: PROG Holdings

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PROG Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.99% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PROG Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PROG Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

