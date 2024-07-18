Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Motorola Solns

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Motorola Solns (NYSE:MSI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $395.4, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $372.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $372.40, the current average has increased by 6.18%.

The standing of Motorola Solns among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tomer Zilberman B of A Securities Raises Buy $440.00 $370.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $385.00 $375.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $375.00 $355.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Overweight $405.00 $400.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $372.00 $362.00

About Motorola Solns

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Motorola Solns's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solns's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Motorola Solns's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solns's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solns's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Motorola Solns's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.2. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

