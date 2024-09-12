Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Modine Manufacturing and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $135.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.05% from the previous average price target of $123.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Modine Manufacturing. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $114.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Modine Manufacturing. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Modine Manufacturing compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Modine Manufacturing's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Modine Manufacturing's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Modine Manufacturing analyst ratings.

Get to Know Modine Manufacturing Better

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.

Key Indicators: Modine Manufacturing's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Modine Manufacturing showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.28% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Modine Manufacturing's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Modine Manufacturing adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MOD

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2020 Sidoti & Co. Maintains Buy May 2020 Sidoti & Co. Maintains Buy Nov 2019 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MOD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.