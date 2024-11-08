Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Maravai LifeSciences

Analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.2, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.27%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Maravai LifeSciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $9.00 $10.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $10.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Maravai LifeSciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Maravai LifeSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maravai LifeSciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Maravai LifeSciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Maravai LifeSciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Maravai LifeSciences: A Closer Look

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company. It provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases. Its reportable segments are Nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing. It generates a majority of its revenue from Nucleic Acid Production and focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, and therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.

Maravai LifeSciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Maravai LifeSciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Maravai LifeSciences's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maravai LifeSciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maravai LifeSciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Maravai LifeSciences's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MRVI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Aug 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.