Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Kenvue

Ratings for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.6, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.82%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kenvue. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Announces Neutral $21.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kenvue. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Kenvue: A Closer Look

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Understanding the Numbers: Kenvue's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kenvue's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kenvue's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

