Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Kemper

Ratings for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kemper, revealing an average target of $79.2, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This current average has increased by 4.49% from the previous average price target of $75.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Kemper by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Seth Rosenfeld UBS Raises Buy $71.00 $67.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $75.00 $70.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kemper. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kemper compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kemper's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kemper's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kemper analyst ratings.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp is a diversified insurance company that provides services in property and casualty insurance, along with life and health insurance. The company's property and casualty segment offers personal and commercial lines for home and automotive products. The company conducts its operations through two operating segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance.

Financial Insights: Kemper

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Kemper's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kemper's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kemper's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kemper's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Kemper faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KMPR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Nov 2021 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Aug 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KMPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.