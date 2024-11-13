Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Genius Sports

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.2, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.08% increase from the previous average price target of $9.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Genius Sports is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $12.00 $10.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Genius Sports's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Genius Sports's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genius Sports analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Genius Sports's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genius Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GENI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Outperform Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy Nov 2021 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GENI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.