Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Evolv Technologies

Analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.25, along with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $3.50. A 15.31% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Evolv Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $5.75 $8.50 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Lowers Hold $3.50 $6.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 $8.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolv Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Evolv Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Evolv Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Evolv Technologies's Background

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc offers an AI-based touchless security screening. Its touchless security screening systems use artificial intelligence software, cloud services, and advanced sensors to reliably detect dangerous weapons while ignoring harmless items like cell phones, laptops, and keys. It offers products for purchase and primarily under a multi-year security-as-a-service subscription pricing model that delivers ongoing value to customers, generates predictable revenue, and creates expansion and upsell opportunities. The firm operates in a single segment that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells security screening products and specific services. Its products are used in different industries such as casinos, industrial workplaces, schools, and ticketed venues.

Understanding the Numbers: Evolv Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Evolv Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Evolv Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolv Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolv Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Evolv Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

