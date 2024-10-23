Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For CoStar Gr

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $100.2, along with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has decreased by 0.2% from the previous average price target of $100.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CoStar Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $107.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $96.00 $96.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $102.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CoStar Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering CoStar Gr: A Closer Look

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CoStar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

