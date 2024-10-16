Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Corteva

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $62.8, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Corteva. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $59.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $55.00 $57.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $67.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $62.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corteva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Corteva's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Corteva

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Corteva's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Corteva showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.11% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

