Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Atkore

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $128.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A decline of 22.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Atkore among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $125.00 $175.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $183.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $100.00 $175.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Announces Overweight $175.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atkore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atkore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Atkore's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Atkore's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atkore analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Atkore

Atkore Inc is a diversified industrials company and a manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments: electrical and safety and infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line as well as in the United States. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tube, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets.

A Deep Dive into Atkore's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Atkore faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.53% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atkore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atkore's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atkore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATKR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ATKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.