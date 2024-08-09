Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Americold Realty Trust

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.6, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a 6.67% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Americold Realty Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $31.00 - Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Americold Realty Trust's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Americold Realty Trust's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Americold Realty Trust analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.5 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Americold Realty Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Americold Realty Trust's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Americold Realty Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, Americold Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COLD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jan 2022 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.