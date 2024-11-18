Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Acadia Healthcare Co

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $82.8, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Highlighting a 8.2% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $90.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Acadia Healthcare Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $64.00 $94.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $76.00 $83.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Acadia Healthcare Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

Breaking Down Acadia Healthcare Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Acadia Healthcare Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.7% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

