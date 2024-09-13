Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For TPG

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TPG, revealing an average target of $52.75, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 12.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $47.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TPG is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $53.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $60.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $42.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TPG. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TPG's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TPG's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TPG analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About TPG

TPG Inc is an alternative asset firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment and performance of its portfolio.

TPG: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TPG's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.02% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TPG's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TPG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Feb 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Feb 2022 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On In-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for TPG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.