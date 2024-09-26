Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Solventum

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $55.25, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A decline of 8.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Solventum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $54.00 $48.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $69.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $70.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $48.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Solventum. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Solventum's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Solventum analyst ratings.

Delving into Solventum's Background

Solventum Corp is an independent healthcare company with a primary focus on addressing healthcare challenges. Its diverse product portfolio spans the healthcare industry, including medical solutions, oral care, health information systems, and separation and purification sciences.

Solventum: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Solventum's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.