Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Skyward Specialty, revealing an average target of $48.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.86% increase from the previous average price target of $46.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Skyward Specialty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $49.00 $47.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $48.00 $46.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $47.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $47.00 $45.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a specialty insurance company that delivers commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The firm has one reportable segment through which it offers a broad array of insurance coverages to several market niches. It operates multiple lines of business, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident, health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Skyward Specialty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Skyward Specialty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Skyward Specialty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyward Specialty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyward Specialty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Skyward Specialty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

