Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For PROG Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $47.25, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.12% from the previous average price target of $40.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PROG Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $55.00 $41.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Hoang Nguyen TD Cowen Raises Buy $47.00 $40.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $41.00 $35.00

Delving into PROG Holdings's Background

PROG Holdings Inc is a financial technology holding company that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company has two reportable segments: (i) Progressive Leasing, an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider; and (ii) Vive Financial (Vive), an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned through the progressive leasing segment.

Understanding the Numbers: PROG Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: PROG Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PROG Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROG Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PROG Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

