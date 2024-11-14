Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Plug Power

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Plug Power, presenting an average target of $6.56, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.2%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Plug Power. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $4.00 $5.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $2.25 $2.50 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Hold $2.00 $2.20

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Plug Power. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Plug Power's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Plug Power's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem-from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Plug Power's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Plug Power's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -183.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plug Power's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plug Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

