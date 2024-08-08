Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Pixelworks

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pixelworks, revealing an average target of $2.38, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Experiencing a 26.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $3.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pixelworks by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $2.00 $2.50 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $2.50 $3.50

Discovering Pixelworks: A Closer Look

Pixelworks Inc is a provider of visual processing semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality and authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications. The company defines its key target markets as Mobile (smartphone and tablet), Home and Enterprise (projectors, personal video recorders (PVR), and over-the-air (OTA) streaming devices), and Cinema (creation, remastering, and delivery of digital video content). The company operates in one segment: the design, development, marketing and sale of IC solutions for use in electronic display devices. The company generates its revenue from two broad product markets: the Mobile market and the Home and Enterprise market. The majority of the revenue is earned in China.

Financial Insights: Pixelworks

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pixelworks displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 61.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pixelworks's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -31.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -46.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pixelworks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pixelworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

