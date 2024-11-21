Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Pebblebrook Hotel

Analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.5, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A 6.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pebblebrook Hotel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Gregory Miller Truist Securities Lowers Hold $14.00 $15.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pebblebrook Hotel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pebblebrook Hotel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Pebblebrook Hotel: A Closer Look

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently owns upper upscale and luxury hotels with 11,924 rooms across 46 hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook acquired LaSalle Hotel Properties, which owned 10,451 rooms across 41 US hotels, in November 2018, though management has sold many of those hotels over the past few years. Pebblebrook's portfolio consists mostly of independent hotels with no brand affiliations, though the combined company does own and operate some hotels under Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental, Hilton, and Hyatt brands.

Pebblebrook Hotel: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pebblebrook Hotel displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pebblebrook Hotel's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pebblebrook Hotel's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Pebblebrook Hotel adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

