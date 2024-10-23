Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For LATAM Airlines Group

Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.0, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 8.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $34.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LATAM Airlines Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pablo Monsivais Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jens Spiess Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $40.00 - Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $36.00 - Pablo Monsivais Barclays Announces Overweight $34.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LATAM Airlines Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LATAM Airlines Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LATAM Airlines Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

LATAM Airlines Group SA operates as a passenger airline group. Geographically, the company operates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, along with international operations within Latin America and to Europe, the US, and the Caribbean. The firm generates its revenue from transporting passengers and cargo.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: LATAM Airlines Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LATAM Airlines Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 25.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LATAM Airlines Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LATAM Airlines Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

