Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Kontoor Brands

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $88.75, with a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has increased by 10.59% from the previous average price target of $80.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kontoor Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $103.00 $90.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $89.00 $80.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $83.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities and distributes the products through both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. The company's geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Kontoor Brands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kontoor Brands's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kontoor Brands's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kontoor Brands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kontoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kontoor Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Latest Ratings for KTB

