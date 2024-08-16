Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Intchains Gr

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.5% increase from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intchains Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $10.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intchains Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intchains Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intchains Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Intchains Gr

Intchains Group Ltd provides integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Its ASIC chips are designed for several key blockchain algorithms including Blake2bsha3, sha512MD160, Cryptonight V4, Eaglesong, Blake2s and others. The company has built a proprietary technology platform named Xihe Platform, which allows the development of a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. It designs its ASIC chips in-house, which enables it to leverage proprietary silicon data to deliver products reflecting the latest technological developments.

Intchains Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Intchains Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intchains Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -60.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intchains Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Intchains Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

