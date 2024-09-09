Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Huron Consulting Gr

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $138.5, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.73% increase from the previous average price target of $137.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Huron Consulting Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $137.00 $137.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $137.00 $133.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Huron Consulting Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huron Consulting Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Huron Consulting Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Huron Consulting Gr

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.

Key Indicators: Huron Consulting Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Huron Consulting Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huron Consulting Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huron Consulting Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Huron Consulting Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

