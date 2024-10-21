Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Hertz Global Holdings

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.75, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Highlighting a 24.96% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Hertz Global Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Announces Underweight $3.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.00 $5.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hertz Global Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hertz Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hertz Global Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hertz Global Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in the vehicle rental and leasing business and operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and other services. Its operating segments and organized are based on the products and services provided and the geographic areas as :Americas RAC -which derives maximum revenue, includes Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; and International RAC - Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Breaking Down Hertz Global Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hertz Global Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hertz Global Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hertz Global Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -36.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hertz Global Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hertz Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

