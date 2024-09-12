Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Funko

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.0, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.67% increase from the previous average price target of $11.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Funko is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Hold $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Funko. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Funko compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Funko's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Funko's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Funko analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Funko

Funko Inc is an us-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun, and different products that enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through the movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company's current products are principally figures, fashion accessories, apparel, plush products, accessories, homewares, and NFTs. The company sells its products through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the core collectibles products.

A Deep Dive into Funko's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Funko's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Funko's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Funko's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Funko's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Funko's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FNKO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Mar 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Nov 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FNKO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.