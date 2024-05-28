Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Premier

Analysts' ratings for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 13.13% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Premier among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $21.00 $27.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $22.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Premier. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Premier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Premier's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Premier's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Premier analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Premier Better

Premier Inc is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based national group purchasing organization providing primary supply chain services to large hospital systems and more recently to alternate outpatient locations as it expands its footprint. Through acquisitions, the company also offers a compliment of advisory services and consulting services along with software-as-a-service-based subscriptions. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the core supply chain services (approximately 70% of fiscal 2019 revenue) and the consulting and technology platform of performance services (approximately 30%).

Key Indicators: Premier's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Premier showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.32% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Premier's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Premier's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Premier adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PINC

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform May 2021 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PINC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.