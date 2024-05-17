Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For LegalZoom.com

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.57% from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of LegalZoom.com among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $14.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $14.00 - Ella Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $14.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for LegalZoom.com's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

LegalZoom.com: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LegalZoom.com's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.99% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LegalZoom.com's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LegalZoom.com's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): LegalZoom.com's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LegalZoom.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

