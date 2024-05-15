Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For A-Mark Precious Metals

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for A-Mark Precious Metals, revealing an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.73%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive A-Mark Precious Metals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $33.00 $33.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $42.00 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to A-Mark Precious Metals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of A-Mark Precious Metals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a precious metal trading company. It is principally engaged in the wholesale of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products in the form of bars, wafers, coins, and grains. The company's operating segment includes Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending and Direct Sales. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment comprises business units such as Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Storage, Logistics, and Mint. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down A-Mark Precious Metals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, A-Mark Precious Metals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.67% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: A-Mark Precious Metals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): A-Mark Precious Metals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: A-Mark Precious Metals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

