Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For First Busey

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $31.0, with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $29.50, the current average has increased by 5.08%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of First Busey's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $31.00 $31.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $33.00 $31.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $29.00 $28.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $31.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Busey. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Busey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Busey's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into First Busey's Background

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.

First Busey's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: First Busey's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Busey's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Busey's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Busey's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

